BBC Sport - Lionel Messi's fourth European Golden Shoe brings him level with Ronaldo
Messi's fourth Golden Shoe brings him level with Ronaldo
- From the section European Football
Barcelona's Lionel Messi is presented with the European Golden Shoe award by team-mate Luis Suarez for topping the European league goalscoring charts with 37 goals in 2016-17.
It is the fourth time Messi has won the award, equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's tally.
