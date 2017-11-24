BBC Sport - Football Focus: My son didn't want my name on his shirt - Callum Wilson

My son didn't want my name on his shirt - Wilson

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson playfully talks about when his son didn't believe he was a real footballer, whilst he was out injured.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus on Saturday, 25 November from 12:00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

