BBC Sport - Football Focus: My son didn't want my name on his shirt - Callum Wilson
My son didn't want my name on his shirt - Wilson
- From the section Bournemouth
Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson playfully talks about when his son didn't believe he was a real footballer, whilst he was out injured.
Watch the full interview on Football Focus on Saturday, 25 November from 12:00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired