BBC Sport - England Women: You laugh, you lose - Izzy Christiansen v Nikita Parris

You laugh, you lose - Christiansen v Parris

England's Izzy Christiansen and Nikita Parris are put to the test when they take part in the 'you laugh, you lose' challenge.

Watch live England v Bosnia-Herzegovina, Women's World Cup qualifier on BBC Two and online from 18.55 GMT

