BBC Sport - Rio Ferdinand explains the reasons behind his rift with Frank Lampard
Why Ferdinand and Lampard stopped talking
- From the section Football
Former England defender Rio Ferdinand tells The NFL Show's Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell how his desire to win with his club had a negative impact on his friendship with Frank Lampard.
See more from Rio Ferdinand on The NFL Show, Saturday 25 November at 23:45 GMT on BBC One,
WATCH MORE: Duck, duck, goose! Best NFL celebrations so far
Best of NFL video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired