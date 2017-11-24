Irish Premiership: Coleraine and Crusaders defend unbeaten records

In the most recent meeting between the sides, Crusaders beat Coleraine 3-2 in the third round of the NI League Cup

At least one 100% record will go when leaders Coleraine face third-placed Crusaders in the Irish Premiership on Saturday.

Coleraine have won all eight of their home league fixtures this season while the Crues have taken maximum points from their seven on the road.

Crusaders are aiming to make it six league wins in a row overall.

"We have got something about us at the moment and we look as if we are up for it," said manager Stephen Baxter.

"We are riding high currently, but Coleraine have a very good record at home so it is a great challenge for us.

"There are people our team who are in form and hungry for goals. We are playing well and just have to keep at it.

"The league is a long run and it does not happen overnight. It is a lot of hard work and you're just trying to keep yourself in the right position all the time."

Coleraine and Crusaders go head-to-head at the Showgrounds

Crusaders, runners-up in the league last season, ran out 4-0 winners at Dungannon Swifts on Tuesday, while Coleraine beat Ards 4-1 on the same evening.

Being at the top of the table is new ground for the current crop of Coleraine players, and the real test will be living with champions Linfield, Glenavon and Crusaders in the prolonged title race.

"Crusaders have really hit form over the last five or six weeks. They are scoring goals from all over the pitch so we will have our work cut out to get something from the game on Saturday," Coleraine manager Oran Kearney acknowledged.

"These are the games you are rubbing your hands for and we are looking forward to it. There is a real buzz about out place.

"We are happy with where we are at this stage. We have been up there for a couple of months now and it is a long time since Coleraine have done that. The big challenge is staying there."

Elsewhere, Cliftonville will be aiming to win their fifth league match on the bounce when they host Ballymena United.

Glentoran host Ards who have lost their last four Premiership matches while one-from-bottom Carrick Rangers will hope to end a five-match losing league run when they travel to Dungannon.

Ballinamallard United, five points adrift at the bottom of the table, are at home to Warrenpoint Town.