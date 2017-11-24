Paul Konchesky: Ex-England, Liverpool and Leicester defender leaves Billericay Town

Paul Konchesky was the captain of Billericay Town

Former Fulham, Leicester and Liverpool left-back Paul Konchesky has left seventh-tier Billericay Town to focus on "other commitments".

The 36-year-old, who won two England caps, was the first ex-Premier League player to join the club in March.

Konchesky, who runs a pie and mash shop in Essex, was followed to the club by Jermaine Pennant and Jamie O'Hara.

"I'd just like to wish you every success for this season and many seasons to come," he said on Twitter.

Billericay, owned and managed by multi-millionaire Glenn Tamplin, are second in the Isthmian Premier Division and reached the first round of the FA Cup this season.

In response to the news, Tamplin posted: "It's hard to comment on Twitter after our days of discussions, but we both understand why this is now the time for you to hang up your boots."

Konchesky announced his departure the day after scoring a penalty in their shoot-out win over Heybridge Swifts in the Isthmian League Cup.

