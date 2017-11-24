Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino 'not scared' for job

Mauricio Pellegrino has coached at Liverpool and has managed in Spain and Argentina

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino says his side are not in a relegation battle and he is not afraid of losing his job.

The Saints, who sacked Claude Puel after finishing eighth last season, are 14th after three wins in 12 Premier League games under Pellegrino.

"We are five points from eighth. Or four points away [from the bottom three]," he said.

"I'm scared about a lot of things, not my job."

The Argentine, who replaced Puel in June, added: "This is the Premier League. It's amazing for this, because it's really competitive, and also really difficult.

"When we think about the end of the last season, between eighth and 17th, there were six points. We're talking about 10 teams and six points.

"The Premier League is really tough, and a lot of teams are in similar situations. We have to fight for every single point."

Five Premier League managers have been sacked this season, most recently West Brom boss Tony Pulis.

"The most risk in football is to work in football, because you need results all the time," said Pellegrino. "Everything can happen or change in one game, two games."

Southampton host Everton, who are two places and one point below them in the table, on Sunday at 13:30 GMT.