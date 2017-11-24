Man Utd: Eric Cantona wants Jose Mourinho's side to be more attacking

Eric Cantona (centre) scored 82 goals in 185 appearances for Manchester United

Manchester United great Eric Cantona says he admires Old Trafford boss Jose Mourinho - but would prefer the team to play more like a side led by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Cantona, who spent five years at United between 1992 and 1997, described Portuguese Mourinho as "a winner who will continue to win".

But the Frenchman also told BBC Radio Four's Today programme: "He is playing in this defensive way, which is not the identity of Manchester United."

Asked if he would prefer former Barcelona boss Guardiola to be in charge, he added: "Manchester United, it's like Barcelona.

"I love Mourinho. I like his charisma, he is very clever, he takes all the pressure on him. I said before he joined Manchester United, I love the man. And I love Guardiola too.

"Both are great, but I prefer attacking football, when it's more creative. It's the way I tried to play all my career."

United are second in the Premier League, trailing Guardiola's City side by eight points.

City have won 17 consecutive matches, scoring 54 goals during an unbeaten run that stretches 19 games in all competitions since August.

By comparison, United have scored 11 goals fewer, while losing four of their 20 matches since the start of the season.

"United are my club," Cantona added. "They are my blood more than my club, but if I watch a game today I prefer more creative games.

"Like Barcelona or the Real Madrid of [Zinedine] Zidane, where you have players like [Luka] Modric or [Toni] Kroos who are the brains of the team."