Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Bruno Alves, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Barry Ferguson questions whether the current Rangers board are capable of running the club. The former captain says that despite having been the men to save the club, the board's failure to name a new manager shows how far standards have slipped at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Rangers' search for a new manager has been thrown into chaos following Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne's assertion that Derek McInnes is staying at Pittodrie. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney is confident the team will bounce back from their 7-1 defeat by Paris St-Germain by winning the League Cup on Sunday against Motherwell. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell captain Carl McHugh feared for his career after a head injury

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes Brendan Rodgers' side can compete with Europe's best - if they invest in new centre backs and a goalkeeper. (Daily Record)

And, amidst talk of Motherwell's physicality, Tierney says Celtic will not be "bullied" by the Steelmen in the cup final at Hampden on Sunday. (Daily Record)

Motherwell skipper Carl McHugh reveals his relief at returning to fitness following a head gash that he feared may have ended his career. (Scotsman)

And Well's Andy Rose, who missed Coventry's Checkatrade Trophy final due to injury last season, is desperate to make up for his Wembley woe when his side face Celtic at Hampden. (Scottish Sun)

Interim Rangers manager Graeme Murty says his team can learn from Paris St-Germain's ability to deal with adversity, after seeing the French giants lose a first-minute goal to Celtic and then bounce back. (Herald)

Partick Thistle's Abdul Osman is making inroads into the fashion world

And Murty has defended "consummate professional" Bruno Alves as Rangers deny newspaper claims that the Portugal international refused to take his place on the bench last week after not making the starting line-up. (Daily Record)

Alves has been ruled out of Rangers' trip to Dundee on Friday night due to the back injury that kept him out of last week's defeat by Hamilton Academical at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts manager Craig Levein says the club's season starts now, with the Jambos playing at Tynecastle once again and having put early season disruption behind them. (Daily Record)

Grant Gilchrist has earned a Scotland recall for the Test against Australia

Partick Thistle skipper Abdul Osman has started his own clothing line that has been endorsed on social media by Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba. (Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Former Scotland skipper Grant Gilchrist, who has been recalled to the squad for the Test match against Australia on Saturday, admits it has been a difficult process to recapture his best form. (Herald)

Gina Walker, whose mother Louise Aitken-Walker is a former ladies world rally champion, is determined to replicate that success after a strong start to her career. (Herald)