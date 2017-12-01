Match ends, Cardiff City 3, Norwich City 1.
Cardiff City 3-1 Norwich City
Cardiff City produced a spirited second-half fightback to ensure manager Neil Warnock had a happy birthday.
Marco Stiepermann's fine effort from distance put Norwich ahead at the break as the Canaries went in search of their first win in eight games.
But Cardiff levelled through Joe Ralls then Junior Hoilett making it 2-1.
Warnock, on the touchline for his 69th birthday, then saw Ralls hit the woodwork and have a penalty saved before Omar Bogle added a third.
The Bluebirds closed the gap to leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers to just a point thanks to a fourth successive Championship win, while Norwich remain 15th.
Cardiff were without Kenneth Zohore - with the striker still nursing a persistent heel injury - and they were far from their attacking best in a prosaic first-half performance.
The Bluebirds, who failed to set their usual tempo, could have no complaints about trailing at the break, as a Stiepermann effort from distance went through a crowded penalty box to put Norwich ahead.
However, the visitors' failure to add a second on the stroke of half time seemed likely to be key, with Nelson Oliveira unable to beat Neil Etheridge with a simple chance.
Warnock made two changes at the interval, and the Bluebirds responded within four minutes of the restart.
Ivo Pinto was the Canaries' culprit as he was penalised for a push in the box as Cardiff looked to force an equaliser, allowing Ralls to level from the spot.
Ralls then hit the bar from a free-kick routine as the Cardiff City Stadium stirred into life.
They then took the lead with 25 minutes remaining, as Hoilett beautifully looped the ball into the net from a narrow angle.
That goal broke Norwich's resistance and Ralls saw a penalty well saved by Angus Gunn before Bogle finished from close range to ease Cardiff nerves.
What had been a tense affair ended with the Bluebirds supporters serenading their manager with a rendition of happy birthday as they celebrated their side accruing a highest-ever points total after 20 games.
Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock told BBC Radio Wales Sport:
"The lads did me proud in the second half, it's a good birthday present.
"I haven't done a half-time team talk like that since I have been at Cardiff, the last time I did something like that it went on YouTube!
"I wish I could have made five substitutions at half-time, we were that bad. I couldn't see how we could be worse.
"But in the second-half there were so many pluses. It is nice, we were at it right from the word go in the second-half.
"Everyone contributed, including the fans."
Line-ups
Cardiff
- 25Etheridge
- 5Ecuele Manga
- 4Morrison
- 14Bamba
- 3Bennett
- 20Damour
- 21BrysonSubstituted forTomlinat 45'minutesBooked at 54mins
- 8Ralls
- 19Mendez-LaingSubstituted forPatersonat 70'minutes
- 9WardSubstituted forBogleat 45'minutes
- 33Hoilett
Substitutes
- 2Peltier
- 7Tomlin
- 12Feeney
- 15Halford
- 18Paterson
- 28Murphy
- 30Bogle
Norwich
- 1GunnBooked at 77mins
- 2Ferreira Mendonça Pinto
- 31Hanley
- 15KloseBooked at 36mins
- 18Stiepermann
- 4Reed
- 8Vrancic
- 14Hoolahan
- 23MaddisonSubstituted forPritchardat 82'minutes
- 11Murphy
- 9Oliveira
Substitutes
- 6Zimmermann
- 10Jerome
- 17Wildschut
- 19Trybull
- 21Pritchard
- 28Franke
- 33McGovern
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 17,033
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cardiff City 3, Norwich City 1.
Attempt missed. Harrison Reed (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alex Pritchard.
Attempt missed. Omar Bogle (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Loïc Damour.
Harrison Reed (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Sol Bamba.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Sol Bamba.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Alex Pritchard (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nélson Oliveira.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Alex Pritchard replaces James Maddison.
Goal!
Goal! Cardiff City 3, Norwich City 1. Omar Bogle (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Paterson with a cross.
Harrison Reed (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Omar Bogle (Cardiff City).
Attempt saved. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan.
Penalty saved! Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Angus Gunn (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Angus Gunn (Norwich City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Cardiff City. Lee Tomlin draws a foul in the penalty area.
Josh Murphy (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Loïc Damour (Cardiff City).
Attempt saved. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison.
Foul by Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City).
Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Callum Paterson replaces Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
Attempt missed. Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by James Maddison.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Lee Tomlin.
James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Loïc Damour (Cardiff City).
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Sean Morrison.
Attempt missed. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marco Stiepermann.
Goal!
Goal! Cardiff City 2, Norwich City 1. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Loïc Damour (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Junior Hoilett.
Attempt blocked. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harrison Reed.
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Murphy.
Offside, Norwich City. Angus Gunn tries a through ball, but Nélson Oliveira is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Vrancic.
Booking
Lee Tomlin (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.