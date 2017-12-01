Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: AFC Fylde 1-1 Wigan Athletic

Danny Rowe's second-half penalty earned non-league AFC Fylde an FA Cup second-round replay at League One Wigan Athletic.

The Latics, who won the competition four years ago, went ahead just before half-time through Will Grigg's header.

But the hosts equalised when Nathan Byrne brought down Sam Finley inside the box and Rowe struck from the spot.

Byrne had the chance to win it for Wigan late on but smashed his shot high over the bar.

Both sides will be in Monday's third-round draw, which takes place at 19:00 GMT and will be live on BBC Two and online.

Hard-working Fylde frustrate free-scoring Wigan

Rowe had just two touches of the ball inside the Wigan area. One of those was the penalty

It was an impressive result for National League side AFC Fylde, with Wigan boasting the best attack and defence in League One.

They are top of the league, having scored 36 goals and conceded only 12 in 19 games, and for large periods of this match anything but a Wigan win looked unlikely.

The hosts were cautious in the first half, rarely venturing too far beyond the halfway line.

Instead it was Wigan who did all the attacking. Grigg hit the woodwork with a header before Lee Evans lashed well over when well placed inside the area.

It looked like AFC Fylde had done enough to go into the break level but a minute before half-time they were undone by a brilliant Byrne cross, which Grigg flicked home.

The visitors came out strongly after the break as they looked to kill off the game and Gavin Massey forced a smart save out of home goalkeeper Jay Lynch.

But Fylde brought on former Blackpool striker Matt Blinkhorn just after the hour and his introduction revitalised the hosts.

Blinkhorn put a header just wide with his first touch of the ball before Finley's direct run drew a foul out of Byrne inside the area and the referee immediately awarded a penalty.

Rowe, who had scored 13 goals in 21 games before the visit of Wigan, then confidently sent keeper Jamie Jones the wrong way from the spot to ensure his side are in the draw for the third round.

What they said - Fylde deserve all the plaudits

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor: "The first half was difficult. We knew they'd have possession. At half-time we wanted to get further up the pitch and make it a cup tie and do the horrible bits.

"We had to put them under pressure and ask questions.

"Wigan are the best side in this round. They're really good at what they do. We tried to match them up in the first half and we rode our luck. We had to stay in the game and the goal came at a good time for us. It gave us something to hang on to."

Wigan manager Paul Cook: "I think Fylde deserve the credit. It's their night and they deserve all the plaudits.

"The best way to disappoint teams is by scoring again and unfortunately we got it. Fylde deserve all the credit in the world, they're into the third round and they've got a good chance.

"They will be a tough test back at our place."