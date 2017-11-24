Rangers: Barry Ferguson frustrated by club's search for new manager

Barry Ferguson believes Derek McInnes should be the top target as Rangers search for a new manager

Former club captain Barry Ferguson says the Rangers board are taking too long to name a new manager.

The Ibrox outfit sacked Pedro Caixinha on 26 October and interim boss Graeme Murty this week said an appointment would be "good for all involved".

"I'm a Rangers fan first and foremost, I'm frustrated, disappointed," Ferguson told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"Now I know it's an important appointment, but four weeks is far too long."

Following the sacking of Caixinha after seven months in charge, under-20s coach Murty has once again stepped in to take charge of the first-team.

He guided the Ibrox men to wins over Hearts and Partick Thistle but lost at home to Hamilton Academical last week.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has been linked with the vacant post at Ibrox, but Dons chairman Stewart Milne says he is going nowhere.

Graeme Murty (right) has taken charge since the sacking of Pedro Caixinha (left)

"It came up to the international break and I really thought to myself, this is the time to go and appoint a Derek McInnes, for instance, and nothing's happened," Ferguson added.

"Nothing's come out from the board. Nobody says a word and I feel sorry for the fans.

"These fans, when Rangers went down to League Two, paid a hell of a lot of money for season books and turned out in force. They still turn out in force and the board decide not to say a word.

"If Derek was the first choice, which I think he should be, he would want to change a lot of things and I don't know if that's possible at Rangers.

"I think it's got to be somebody who knows the club, who knows the traditions and the expectations at Rangers.

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd says Rangers should have had a manager lined up when they sacked Caixinha

"A guy like Derek McInnes deserves his chance. He's done a good job at Aberdeen. He came up when they were fighting relegation and they are now the second force."

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd agrees that the club should have appointed a new manager before now.

Boyd reckons McInnes should be the top target but thinks the Aberdeen manager will be "getting pretty annoyed" by the delay.

"I think everyone to a man has said that Derek McInnes is the preferred candidate to replace Pedro Caixinha," Boyd told Sportsound.

"But I don't think there's been any discussions and they have a double header next week and, if it is not done by then, I don't think Derek McInnes will be anywhere near Ibrox.

"If you are going to get rid of somebody, make sure you have somebody in place.

"Rangers had been underperforming for months and they should have been further forward before Caixinha left.

"There was a big outcry when Jim McIntyre left Ross County, but fair play to Roy MacGregor, he went straight out and got Owen Coyle within three days. That's the way proper businesses are run.

"Even if Derek McInnes is offered the job, is it guaranteed he is going to take it?"