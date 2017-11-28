Quiz: Who made it to World Cup 2018 and how did they get there?

World Cup
The World Cup draw takes place on Friday, 1 December

The World Cup draw is almost here.

Qualification began more than two and a half years ago, and after 872 games the 210 countries that started out have been whittled down to a final 32.

There will be debuts for Iceland and Panama, while four-time winners Italy miss a first tournament since 1958 and there is also a Dutch-shaped hole in the pot.

On Friday, 1 December at 15:00 GMT, representatives from every country will gather at Moscow's State Kremlin Palace concert hall waiting to see who they will face in Russia next summer.

You can watch the draw live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website and app, and listen on BBC Radio 5 live.

But how much do you know about the nations who will be competing in Russia and how they made it to World Cup 2018?

