Match ends, Östersunds FK 2, Zorya Luhansk 0.
Ostersunds FK 2-0 Zorya Luhansk
-
- From the section European Football
Swedish side Ostersunds have qualified for the knockout stages of a European competition for the first time.
They took the lead in the Europa League Group J match with Zorya Luhansk thanks to an own goal by Dmytro Grechyshkin.
Swedish-born Iranian midfielder Saman Ghoddos sealed his side's place in the last 32 with a long-range strike.
Ostersunds were in the fourth tier of Swedish football as recently as 2011 but are unbeaten during their debut campaign in Europe.
The club have been promoted three times since the appointment of former Stoke and Birmingham full-back Graham Potter in December 2010.
The other match in Ostersunds' group saw Hertha Berlin knocked out after they were beaten 3-2 at Athletic Bilbao.
Hertha led twice but were condemned to defeat by an Inaki Williams goal eight minutes from the end.
Mario Balotelli scored twice as Nice beat Zulte Waregem 3-1 to progress from Group K.
The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker scored from the penalty spot in the fifth minute after being fouled Louis Bostyn, before doubling his side's advantage from close range.
Brian Hamalainen pulled one back but Adrien Tameze sealed victory for Nice.
They move on to nine points in Group K and will finish second behind leaders Lazio, who drew 1-1 with Vitesse Arnhem.
Hapoel Be'er Sheva have been eliminated after they were beaten 1-0 by Lugano and Viktoria Plzen beat Steaua Bucharest 2-0 in Group G.
BATE Borisov and Red Star Belgrade played out a goalless draw in Group H, which was won by Arsenal
RB Salzburg sealed their passage into the last 32 with a 3-0 win over Vitoria Guimaraes. The other game in Group I saw Konyaspor draw 1-1 with Marseille.
Real Sociedad won 1-0 at Rosenborg to qualify from Group L. In the other match Zenit St Petersberg beat Vardar 2-1.
Line-ups
Östersunds FK
- 1Keita
- 24Mukiibi
- 4Papagiannopoulos
- 2Pettersson
- 17EdwardsBooked at 51mins
- 22Nouri
- 21Bachirou
- 20SomiSubstituted forWidgrenat 90+2'minutes
- 12Sema
- 9Abdullahi GeroSubstituted forMensahat 85'minutes
- 93Ghoddos
Substitutes
- 6Bergqvist
- 8Hopcutt
- 13Fritzson
- 18Andersson
- 19Widgren
- 23Mensah
- 80Arhin
Zorya Luhansk
- 16Lunin
- 39Opanasenko
- 3SvatokBooked at 82mins
- 24Grechyshkin
- 2Sukhotsky
- 8Kharatin
- 18AndrievskyBooked at 53minsSubstituted forBabenkoat 61'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 20KaravayevBooked at 53mins
- 5Gordienko
- 28GromovSubstituted forLunevat 45'minutes
- 95Lirio Freitas de CastilhoSubstituted forAraujo Da Silvaat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Kamenyuka
- 10Soares Damasceno
- 19Lunev
- 36Babenko
- 44Checher
- 77Chuvaev
- 96Araujo Da Silva
- Referee:
- Kevin Blom
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Östersunds FK 2, Zorya Luhansk 0.
Attempt missed. Fouad Bachirou (Östersunds FK) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ken Sema.
Substitution
Substitution, Östersunds FK. Dennis Widgren replaces Gabriel Somi.
Ken Sema (Östersunds FK) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ruslan Babenko (Zorya Luhansk).
Attempt saved. Igor Kharatin (Zorya Luhansk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oleksandr Karavayev.
Corner, Zorya Luhansk. Conceded by Aly Keita.
Attempt saved. Artem Gordienko (Zorya Luhansk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maxim Lunev.
Corner, Zorya Luhansk. Conceded by Sotiris Papagiannopoulos.
Sotiris Papagiannopoulos (Östersunds FK) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artem Gordienko (Zorya Luhansk).
Substitution
Substitution, Östersunds FK. Samuel Mensah replaces Alhaji Gero.
Brwa Nouri (Östersunds FK) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Silas (Zorya Luhansk).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Oleksandr Svatok (Zorya Luhansk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match Alhaji Gero (Östersunds FK) because of an injury.
Alhaji Gero (Östersunds FK) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oleksandr Svatok (Zorya Luhansk).
Foul by Ken Sema (Östersunds FK).
Ruslan Babenko (Zorya Luhansk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ken Sema (Östersunds FK) because of an injury.
Booking
Ruslan Babenko (Zorya Luhansk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ken Sema (Östersunds FK) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ruslan Babenko (Zorya Luhansk).
Goal!
Goal! Östersunds FK 2, Zorya Luhansk 0. Saman Ghoddos (Östersunds FK) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gabriel Somi.
Corner, Östersunds FK. Conceded by Oleksandr Karavayev.
Attempt saved. Silas (Zorya Luhansk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Dmytro Grechyshkin with a cross.
Corner, Zorya Luhansk. Conceded by Saman Ghoddos.
Substitution
Substitution, Zorya Luhansk. Silas replaces Iury.
Corner, Zorya Luhansk. Conceded by Gabriel Somi.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Iury (Zorya Luhansk) because of an injury.
Corner, Zorya Luhansk. Conceded by Aly Keita.
Attempt saved. Iury (Zorya Luhansk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Artem Gordienko.
Foul by Fouad Bachirou (Östersunds FK).
Oleksandr Karavayev (Zorya Luhansk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Brwa Nouri (Östersunds FK) wins a free kick in the defensive half.