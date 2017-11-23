Ostersunds FK 2-0 Zorya Luhansk

Ostersunds are unbeaten during their debut campaign in Europe

Swedish side Ostersunds have qualified for the knockout stages of a European competition for the first time.

They took the lead in the Europa League Group J match with Zorya Luhansk thanks to an own goal by Dmytro Grechyshkin.

Swedish-born Iranian midfielder Saman Ghoddos sealed his side's place in the last 32 with a long-range strike.

Ostersunds were in the fourth tier of Swedish football as recently as 2011 but are unbeaten during their debut campaign in Europe.

The club have been promoted three times since the appointment of former Stoke and Birmingham full-back Graham Potter in December 2010.

The other match in Ostersunds' group saw Hertha Berlin knocked out after they were beaten 3-2 at Athletic Bilbao.

Hertha led twice but were condemned to defeat by an Inaki Williams goal eight minutes from the end.

Mario Balotelli scored twice as Nice beat Zulte Waregem 3-1 to progress from Group K.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker scored from the penalty spot in the fifth minute after being fouled Louis Bostyn, before doubling his side's advantage from close range.

Brian Hamalainen pulled one back but Adrien Tameze sealed victory for Nice.

They move on to nine points in Group K and will finish second behind leaders Lazio, who drew 1-1 with Vitesse Arnhem.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva have been eliminated after they were beaten 1-0 by Lugano and Viktoria Plzen beat Steaua Bucharest 2-0 in Group G.

BATE Borisov and Red Star Belgrade played out a goalless draw in Group H, which was won by Arsenal

RB Salzburg sealed their passage into the last 32 with a 3-0 win over Vitoria Guimaraes. The other game in Group I saw Konyaspor draw 1-1 with Marseille.

Real Sociedad won 1-0 at Rosenborg to qualify from Group L. In the other match Zenit St Petersberg beat Vardar 2-1.