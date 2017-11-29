BBC Sport - The man making outrageous boots for football biggest names

Designing boots for football's biggest names

Pierre Navarro is a custom artist who creates football boots for some of the biggest names in world football - making one-off designs for Romelu Lukaku, Didier Drogba, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ronaldinho.

Now he has a surprise for our very own Gary Lineker...

