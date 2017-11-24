Fans to mark 10 years since Phil O'Donnell passed away

Phil O'Donnell passed away in December 2007

Scottish League Cup final: Motherwell v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday 26 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio Scotland 810MW & live text on BBC Sport website

Ahead of Sunday's Betfred Scottish League Cup Final between Motherwell and Celtic, a young lad named Luc O'Donnell will parade the trophy around Hampden Park.

Luc was aged just four when his father, Phil, passed away during a match between Motherwell and Dundee United in December 2007.

Phil O'Donnell collapsed on the pitch at Fir Park in Motherwell because of heart failure and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards at nearby Wishaw General Hospital.

His passing was mourned across British football.

Aged only 35, O'Donnell was playing some of the best football of his career as captain of Motherwell in his second spell at the club.

He represented everything a young footballer should aspire to; a working-class boy steeped in the game who was fortunate enough to play for his local side, and his boyhood heroes, Celtic.

O'Donnell won the league championship with Celtic in 1998

In the many tributes that followed his tragic death, the descriptions of him were echoed across the sport; a model player, a gentleman, a professional and a kind character who loved life.

Former Scotland manager Craig Brown compared O'Donnell's style of play in his prime to that of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and suggested Phil was perhaps one of the best box-to-box midfielders in Britain at that time.

O'Donnell was born in Bellshill in 1972, a few miles away from Fir Park, and signed for the club in 1990 aged 17.

In his debut season, his headed goal helped Motherwell to a 4-3 victory in a memorable Scottish Cup final against Dundee United in 1991, where he shared the pitch with Tom Boyd and Davie Cooper, among others.

After four seasons with Motherwell, he moved to Celtic in 1994 for a fee of £1.75m - which remains the Steelmen's record transfer sale.

Media playback is not supported on this device Former Motherwell and Celtic midfielder Phil O'Donnell remembered

At Celtic, he added another Scottish Cup winner's medal to his playing honours, along with a famous league championship title victory in May 1998, when Wim Jansen's side ended Rangers' hopes of winning a record-breaking 10 titles in a row.

Whenever O'Donnell was interviewed, he always presented as a polite and down-to-earth figure who seemed fortunate to have achieved success; he was always modest, with his beaming grin hinting of inner disbelief at finding himself in the limelight.

He left Celtic in 1999 to join Sheffield Wednesday, but his time at the Owls was plagued with injury.

In 2004, he returned to Motherwell, where he played alongside his nephew David Clarkson and earned the affectionate nickname 'Uncle Phil'.

He was every bit the father figure to the players he captained. At his funeral service, former team-mate Chris McCart read a tribute recalling how he had first met O'Donnell when he turned professional.

"He was a skinny, 16-year-old lad, but even then he showed a great maturity and positive attitude in everything he did," said McCart.

"As a person, he was approachable, with no airs or graces. He made time for everyone and we all felt very comfortable in his company. He is an example to us all."

Chris McCart is now the head of youth development at Celtic

In 2008, Motherwell renamed the main stand at Fir Park in his honour and the club continues to support charities that raise awareness of cardiac risk, while fans from both clubs mark his anniversary every year with a pilgrimage walk from Motherwell's ground to Celtic Park in the east end of Glasgow.

Since his passing, the only player to have worn the number 10 jersey for Motherwell is Clarkson.

On 29 December, it will be 10 years since O'Donnell died playing the game he loved, but his legacy as a player and a person lives on and his memory will be reignited once more at Hampden on Sunday when all of Scottish football pays him tribute.