Derek McInnes: Aberdeen say Rangers target has told chairman he's not leaving

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has told the club he is not leaving his job, says chairman Stewart Milne.

McInnes has been Rangers' preferred candidate since the departure of Pedro Caixinha last month.

The former Rangers and West Bromwich Albion midfielder has also been linked with the vacancy at The Hawthorns.

"Derek made his position very clear to me," Milne told Aberdeen's website. "He has no intention of going anywhere. He loves this club."

McInnes has been in charge at Pittodrie since 2013 following stints at St Johnstone and Bristol City.

Aberdeen finished second behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership last season and were also runners-up to the Glasgow side in the Scottish Cup and League Cup finals.

"He knows he's loved," Milne told Red TV. "He knows he's respected by everyone at the club, by the fans out there.

"It's a big, big part of Derek's life. He firmly believes he has unfinished business here."

McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty led Aberdeen to a Scottish League Cup triumph in 2014, beating Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the final.

"He has always said to me he doesn't want to leave this club with just one trophy in the boardroom," added Milne.

"It's great news for everyone that he is committed. He just wants to get on in doing the job.

"He's spent a lot of time, effort and money, I would add, over the summer rebuilding the team.

"Since then, he's re-signed a number of players to extend their contracts - some of the senior players, some of the younger players.

"Everyone recognises the fantastic job he and Tony have done. No-one wants to see him leave this club.

"We know he will one day, but we all dearly hope that he's going to be here for quite some time."