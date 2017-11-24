BBC Sport - Afoty 17: Will an African nation win the World Cup before England (do again)?
Will an African nation win the World Cup before England (do again)?
- From the section African
African Footballer of the Year 2017 nominees Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Victor Moses and Sadio Mane discuss the chances of England winning the World Cup again before an African national side.
