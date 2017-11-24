BBC Sport - Afoty 17: Will an African nation win the World Cup before England (do again)?

Will an African nation win the World Cup before England (do again)?

  From the section African

African Footballer of the Year 2017 nominees Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Victor Moses and Sadio Mane discuss the chances of England winning the World Cup again before an African national side.

