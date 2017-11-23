BBC Sport - Premier League Show: 'I've sold the house' - Jamie Vardy reflects on Premier League title celebrations

I've sold the house! - Vardy on famous title celebrations

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy reminisces with Steve Bower about the Premier League title-winning celebrations in his kitchen.

READ MORE: 'I still feel 21' - Vardy on playing for England

Watch the full interview on The Premier League Show on Thursday, 23 November from 22:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website.

