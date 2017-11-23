Max O'Leary: Bristol City goalkeeper joins Solihull Moors on loan

Max O'Leary
O'Leary will join up with Mark Yates' side before their game against Gateshead on Saturday

Bristol City goalkeeper Max O'Leary has joined National League club Solihull Moors on loan until January.

The goalkeeper will join up with the Moors' squad before their home game with Gateshead on Saturday.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Bath City and has previously had a spell with Kidderminster.

O'Leary graduated from the Robins' academy and has made two appearances for the first team, both of which came in the FA Cup in 2016.

