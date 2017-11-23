Irish Premiership: Glenavon v Linfield (Fri)

Summer arrival Andrew Mitchell's 11 goals have been crucial to Glenavon's fine early-season form

Linfield boss David Healy says his team's game against Glenavon on Friday will give an indication of how the Lurgan Blues are handling the pressure of their lofty Premiership position.

Glenavon head into the Mourneview Park game second in the table and six points ahead of the fifth-placed champions.

"The pressure is now on being put on Coleraine and Glenavon," said Healy.

"Normally it's your Crusaders or your Linfields that are running away with the league by this stage."

Mark Stafford's goal helped Linfield beat leaders Coleraine last weekend

Blues buoyed by win over Bannsiders

Buoyed after his side handed leaders Coleraine their first defeat of the season last weekend, Healy added: "I know we can do it. We proved last year that we are more than capable of coming from behind.

"We'll have to do it the hard way but the pressure mounts on the other teams (Coleraine and Glenavon). How do they react?"

A Glenavon win will cut Coleraine's Premiership lead to only two points although the Bannsiders are back in action on Saturday when they host Crusaders.

While Glenavon fans may feel that Healy is indulging in some pre-match mind games, the Linfield boss insists that he is expecting a difficult test in Lurgan.

"Mourneview is always a tough place to go and they are in good form at the moment. They are really on the crest of a wave."

Lindsay plays down Glenavon title chances

Glenavon's first-team coach Kris Lindsay believes it's "much too early" to be talking about the Lurgan Blues as genuine title contenders.

"We have a good young squad who have no fear but it's a small squad," said Lindsay, who says the club's target remains clinching a European spot.

"Injuries and suspensions could kill us but we'll go out and try and win as many games as we can and see where it takes us.

"If come February or March time and we are still in second place, then we will be able to talk about title challenges but it's only November now."

Lindsay admitted that Friday's contest will be a "massive game" as Linfield aim to build on their morale-boosting win over the Bannsiders.

"Linfield had a good win over Coleraine but we're at home and we want to win all our home games and make Mourneview a fortress.

"It will be a tough, tough game. Linfield have quality players all over the park."