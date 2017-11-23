Rangers: Graeme Murty urges clarity over managerial vacancy

Graeme Murty aims to ensure "in-house" things are done properly at Ibrox

Rangers interim manager Graeme Murty says the Ibrox board appointing a successor to Pedro Caixinha will be "good for all involved".

Youth coach Murty has been in caretaker charge of the club since Caixinha's sacking last month.

"It would be good for all involved if we had someone in place, whether that be me or someone else," Murty said.

"But, until that happens, we are coping. We are actually moving forward. The players are working very hard."

Murty, who has been in interim charge for victories against Hearts and Partick Thistle, and a defeat by Hamilton Academical, said of his squad: "They are doing their bit - that's all they can think about.

"I can't think about it [the search for a new manager] either, so if there is people outwith the club speculating and saying things, they can crack on," added Murty, whose side face Dundee on Friday.

"We'll just make sure that things in-house are taken care of properly."