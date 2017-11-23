Hearts: Craig Levein - Players may need to leave before I can 'fix' squad

Levein has overseen three wins, three draws and four defeats since taking over

Hearts boss Craig Levein says he may need to offload some players before he can address the "imbalance" in his squad in the January transfer window.

Levein admits there are areas that "we need to fix" with new recruits, with his side seventh in the Premiership.

"Obviously we need a left-back, we need width and pace and we could do with a goal-scoring midfield player," he said.

"I have a shopping list. Come January we will probably need to make some headroom before we can do anything."

Hearts host Ross County on Saturday in the second of six successive home games back at Tynecastle, where they made their belated return after the ground's redevelopment with a 1-1 draw against Partick Thistle on Sunday.

