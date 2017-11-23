England Women: Casey Stoney withdraws from squad for World Cup qualifiers

Casey Stoney has made 129 appearances for England since her debut in 2000

England women v Bosnia-Herzegovina women - World Cup qualifier Date: 24 November Venue: Banks' Stadium, Walsall Coverage: Live on BBC Two and online from 18:55 GMT & BBC Radio 5 live Sports Extra from 19:00 GMT (Forum, 21:00 GMT, BBC Red Button)

Liverpool's Casey Stoney has withdrawn from the England squad for their home World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kazakhstan.

Everton's Gabby George will earn her first senior international call-up replacing the 35-year-old, who has a calf injury.

George, 20, has featured in England age groups and was included in the U20s squad at the 2014 World Cup.

Manchester City forward Keira Walsh, 20, and Arsenal midfielder Leah Williamson, 20, will also make their senior squad debuts.

Goalkeeper Karen Bardsley, 33, who has not played for England since breaking her leg during their Euro 2017 campaign in July, will return to the squad.

The qualifiers will be interim manager Mo Marley's first competitive games in charge after presiding over the team's 1-0 friendly defeat to France in October.

The Lionesses began their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 6-0 thrashing of Russia at Prenton Park in September.