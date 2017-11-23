Senegal achieve highest ever Fifa World Ranking

Senegal moved up to 23 from 32 on the Fifa World Rankings for November, to reach their highest ever position.

They have also moved above Tunisia an Egypt to become the highest-ranked team on the continent.

The Teranga Lions rise comes on the back of two wins over South Africa in November that saw them qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria are the lowest ranked of Africa's World Cup-bound nations at 50 globally and 8 on the continent.

Burkina Faso are the biggest continental movers as they leapt 11 places to reach 44 overall and six in Africa.

The global top five of Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium remains unchanged from October.