Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Joey Barton, St Johnstone

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Barry Ferguson has accused Rangers of "lacking class" over the delay in naming a new manager. (Scottish Sun)

Michael Duberry reckons Derek McInnes could become one of the greatest managers Scottish football has produced. (Daily Record)

Barry Ferguson is unimpressed with the delay in Rangers appointing a new manager

Former Motherwell and Celtic striker Andy Walker believes Chris Cadden and Louis Moult will carry the main threat to Brendan Rodgers' Invincibles at Hampden on Sunday. (Scottish Daily Mail, newspaper edition)

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright is closing in on a deal for long-time transfer target David McMillan of Dundalk. (Daily Record)

Martin Canning has warned his Hamilton squad they must avoid the same post-Ibrox hangover that afflicted weekend opponents Hibernian earlier this season. (Various)

Derek Ferguson insists Rangers should send an SOS to Graeme Souness and Walter Smith if they are to halt Celtic's 10-in-a-row bid. (Daily Record)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon is confident his players will prove their surprise defeat to St Johnstone was just a blip. (Various)

I'm A Celebrity bosses offered Rangers flop Joey Barton a record £500,000 to appear on this year's show. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has no sympathy for Australian complaints about being refused access to their chosen training pitch ahead of this Saturday's Test match between the nations at BT Murrayfield. (Scotsman)

More to follow.