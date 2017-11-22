BBC Sport - 'It was a sore one for us, but I'm not as disappointed as after Barcelona'
'You've got to defend better. It was a sore one'
- From the section Scottish
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says there were lessons to learn in losing 7-1 to PSG, but also that French side's quality shone through. He was not as dispirited after the defeat in Paris as he was last season when his side lost 7-0 away to Barcelona.
