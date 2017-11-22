Kilmarnock sign former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu

Youssouf Mulumbu worked with Kilmarnock manager at West Bromwich Albion

Former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu has joined Kilmarnock on a deal until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old, who worked with Killie manager Steve Clarke at the English Premier League club, left Norwich City in the summer, and was given a two-week trial at Rugby Park.

Mulumbu has also played for Paris St-Germain and Amiens in France.

"I didn't come to Kilmarnock just like that," Mulumbu, who has 36 Democratic Republic of Congo caps, said.

"I spoke with Steve Clarke and he told me everything about the club and that was a big impact that he came here.

"I worked with him for a year and I know he's an honest manager. I know the way he trains and the way he wants to play, so it suits me and was a big affect for me coming here.

"I'm looking forward to showing the real Mulumbu. I was with Norwich for two years and it didn't work like I wanted, so I have something to prove."