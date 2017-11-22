Rangers: defender Bruno Alves still a doubt with a back injury

Rangers defender Bruno Alves has missed the team's last three games, against Hearts, Partick Thistle and Hamilton

Bruno Alves missed Saturday's defeat by Hamilton Academical with a back injury and remains a doubt to face Dundee, according to Rangers' Graeme Murty.

The interim manager said of the Portugal central defender: "Bruno Alves wasn't fit for Saturday with a sore back and he has stepped up his rehab.

"But it is very much a day-by-day process for him and we will see how he reports in tomorrow."

He was suspended for their win over Hearts and then was not even on the bench for a victory over Partick Thistle before the surprise home loss to Hamilton.

While Murty told Rangers' website that Alves could yet face Dundee, the caretaker boss had no set date on the return of captain Lee Wallace despite making progress on the groin injury that has sidelined the left-back for more than two months.

"While I'm not relaxed about it, I know he is in really good hands," said Murty. "Lee Wallace is doing some really good numbers.

"We just have to make sure his specifics for his groin are all hit and we make sure he is fully fit and firing when he comes back.

"It is encouraging seeing him open up and seeing him hit the speeds which he is hitting at the moment."

Rangers are encouraged by the rehabilitation progress of midfielder Graham Dorrans, left, and captain Lee Wallace

Right-back Lee Hodson is another battling to be fit against Dundee.

"Lee Hodson came out of training today with a bruised bottom part of his foot, which he got on Saturday, so we'll just be monitoring him and making sure we try to get him back as well," said Murty.

Graham Dorrans is continuing his rehab following an ankle problem, while fellow midfielder Jordan Rossiter is being eased back to fitness following his latest knee injury, which has kept him out since late August.

"Graham Dorrans has started the process on his ankle rehab, so that is an ongoing process," added Murty. "We'll have more definitive dates as we see how he progresses through this phase.

"Jordan Rossiter is progressing on. I get loads of tweets all the time about how he is doing and we are just having to make sure we keep Jordan informed, make sure he is ready to go when his body is ready and make sure we don't get too frustrated.

"He wants to be on the pitch and he wants to be playing all the time."