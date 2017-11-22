Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal faces 'deliberate yellow' ban

Carvajal was part of the Real Madrid starting XI that beat Juventus in June's final

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal could be banned from the Champions League last 16 if he is found to have deliberately been booked in the group stage.

With Real already through, he is accused of purposely earning a ban for the final group game by time wasting in Tuesday's 6-0 win over Apoel Nicosia.

If considered a genuine booking the 25-year-old will have a clean disciplinary record for the knockout stages.

However, Uefa could add another game to his ban if he is found guilty.

In 2010, Real Madrid were found guilty of provoking suspensions in the Champions League after Xabi Alonso and Sergio Ramos were sent off in the final stages of a 4-0 win at Ajax to miss a meaningless match against Auxerre.

The pair escaped an extra ban but were fined £16,700 each. Coach Jose Mourinho was banned for one match for orchestrating the dismissals with goalkeeper Iker Casillas and his reserve Jerzy Dudek. Casillas and Dudek were also given fines by Uefa, having been caught on camera passing messages between the manager and Alonso and Ramos.

Real Madrid have already secured their place in the last 16 behind Tottenham Hotspur in Group H with nothing riding on their final group game at home to Borussia Dortmund on 6 December.