Oumar Niasse: Everton striker banned for two games for diving

Everton striker Oumar Niasse has been banned for two matches after being found guilty of diving.

The Senegal forward is the first Premier League player to be punished under the new Football Association laws, which were introduced in May.

Niasse won a controversial penalty, under pressure from Scott Dann, during Saturday's 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

The 27-year-old will miss Everton's game at Southampton on Sunday and at home to West Ham on 29 November.

The FA's Independent Regulatory Commission was unanimous in finding the player guilty of the charge when they met on Wednesday.

Niasse denied he had "committed an act of simulation" that led to the penalty being awarded in the fifth minute of the game.

Leighton Baines converted from the spot, and Niasse later scored his side's second equaliser at Selhurst Park.