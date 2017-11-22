Dean Keates: Wrexham manager given three-match touchline ban

Dean Keates was appointed Wrexham manager in 2016

Wrexham manager Dean Keates has been given a three-match touchline ban following a charge of improper conduct towards a referee and fourth official.

The charge relates to Wrexham's home draw with Sutton United in September.

Keates was given a two-match ban and a £250 fine for the charge against the referee, and a further match ban and £250 for the fourth official charge.

He will sit in the stands against Maidenhead and Macclesfield, as well as Wrexham's FA Trophy first-round tie.