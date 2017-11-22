Champions League: Who is through and who still has work to do?

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling has scored four goals in the Champions League this season.

Chelsea made it three English teams through to the last 16 of the Champions League with a 4-0 win at Qarabag on Wednesday.

But their Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool still have work to do - they must avoid defeat in their final group games to progress.

Should they do so, England will have a record five teams in the knockout stage - with Manchester City and Tottenham already through.

Elsewhere, Paris St-Germain have set a goalscoring record for the group stage with a game to spare, while Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Besiktas and Real Madrid have also qualified.

Teams that finish third in their group will drop into the Europa League, while those who finish bottom are out of European competition entirely.

Here BBC Sport looks at who is through and who still has work to do, with one round of games remaining.

Those matches will take place on 5-6 December.

Group A

Manchester United: A point in their final game against CSKA Moscow at Old Trafford will guarantee their progress to the knockout stage as group winners. Indeed the only way they will not go through is if they lose by more than six goals.

FC Basel: Can still qualify - or go out. Such is the situation in the group, they could lose their final game to Benfica and still go through - and could win and go out.

CSKA Moscow: Can still qualify - and can still go out. If they lose, they are out. A draw will be enough for them to go through if Basel lose, but a victory may not be enough if Basel also win.

Benfica: Already eliminated having lost their first five group games.

Group B

Paris St-Germain: Guaranteed to top the group if they avoid defeat by Bayern Munich on 5 December.

Bayern Munich: Have qualified for the last 16, along with PSG. They are unlikely to top the group because of the swing in goal difference they would need.

Celtic: Will qualify for the Europa League if they avoid defeat by Anderlecht in their final game.

Anderlecht: To finish third they need to beat Celtic by a greater margin than the 3-0 defeat they suffered at the hands of the Scottish champions earlier in the group phase.

Group C

Chelsea: Have qualified for the last 16 and will definitely top the group if they beat Atletico Madrid in their final game.

Roma: Will guarantee a top-two finish with victory over Qarabag. If Roma win and Chelsea fail to do so, the Italian side will top the group.

Atletico Madrid: They must beat Chelsea to have any chance of finishing in the top two - then hope Roma fail to win. If Roma draw, Atletico will go through by virtue of their superior head-to-head record.

Qarabag: Will finish bottom of the group having failed to win any of their group games to date.

Group D

Barcelona: Have qualified for the last 16 and will top the group no matter what happens in their final game against Sporting Lisbon.

Juventus: Victory over Olympiakos will guarantee their place in the last 16.

Sporting Lisbon: Can still qualify - if they beat Barcelona and Juventus fail to win.

Olympiakos: Cannot even qualify for the Europa League after taking a single point from their opening five matches.

Group E

Liverpool: Will go through as group winners if they beat Spartak Moscow at Anfield in their final game. Will also qualify for the last 16 with a draw.

Sevilla: Will definitely qualify with victory over Maribor and will go through with a draw if Spartak do not beat Liverpool. If Liverpool lose and Sevilla win, the Spanish side will top the group.

Spartak Moscow: Victory at Anfield would take them through but anything less will mean they drop into the Europa League.

Maribor: Will finish bottom of the group having collecting two points from their first five games.

Group F

Manchester City: Through as group winners having won their first five matches, including an impressive 4-2 victory at Napoli.

Shakhtar Donetsk: Will go through as runners-up if they avoid defeat by Manchester City in their final match.

Napoli: Need to beat Feyenoord and hope City beat Shakhtar.

Feyenoord: Will finish bottom having lost all five of their matches to date.

Group G

Besiktas: Through as group winners.

Porto: Will be guaranteed second place if they beat Monaco in their final game.

RB Leipzig: Will finish second if they beat Besiktas and Porto fail to beat Monaco.

Monaco: Last season's semi-finalists are out of Europe having failed to win any of their first five matches.

Group H

Tottenham: Through as group winners in an impressive campaign including a win and a draw against defending champions Real Madrid.

Real Madrid: Qualify as runners-up.

Borussia Dortmund: A point in their final game against Real Madrid will guarantee them a place in the Europa League.

Apoel Nicosia: Will finish third if they avoid defeat by Tottenham and Dortmund lose at Real Madrid.