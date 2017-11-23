Europa League - Group E
Everton1Atalanta5

Everton 1-5 Atalanta

By Greg O'Keeffe

BBC Sport

Atalanta celebrate a goal against Everton.
Everton were thrashed in front of their second lowest attendance ever in European competition.

Everton were thrashed 5-1 by Atalanta in the Europa League at a less-than-half-full Goodison Park.

The Toffees had already been eliminated before the game but caretaker manager David Unsworth selected a strong side featuring Wayne Rooney, Kevin Mirallas and Ashley Williams.

The Italian visitors went ahead after 12 minutes, midfielder Bryan Cristante converting from close range after Ashley Williams' weak clearance.

With just 17,431 people watching, Everton keeper Joel Robles saved Alejandro Gomez's penalty and follow-up early in the second half but Atalanta doubled their lead through Cristante's second.

Sandro Ramirez scored his first goal for the Toffees to cut the deficit but substitute Robin Gosens' well-struck dipping volley beat Robles before Danish striker Andreas Cornelius' brace made it worse as Atalanta sealed qualification to the knockout stage.

Robles saves Everton from total humilation

When Cristante struck the opener, it was the 16th time Everton had conceded first in their past 18 games.

No wonder the small crowd present barely groaned. With summer signing Michael Keane again struggling throughout and Williams slow and clumsy, only second-choice goalkeeper Joel Robles' heroics prevented an even more humiliating scoreline.

Robles, 29, saved Gomez's penalty after Williams' wild challenge on Cristante and acrobatically kept out Martin de Roon's goal-bound header.

Ramirez's goal prompted an improved spell from Everton, with 19-year-old midfielder Beni Baningime leading the attempted revival.

But three Atalanta goals from the 86th minute completed a miserable night for the hosts as the Italians secured their first away victory of the season.

The end of the audition?

David Unsworth.
A no-nonsense left-back during his Everton career, Unsworth has been unable to instil a similar steel in the club's current defenders

Unsworth, who took temporary charge after Everton sacked Ronald Koeman in October, has made no secret of his desire to keep the job.

A boyhood supporter, he helped the club win their last trophy with 1995's FA Cup victory, but his hopes of leading the Merseysiders into a new era are rapidly fading.

Owner Farhad Moshiri appears to have failed in an attempt to prise Marco Silva from Watford, and will have to re-double his efforts to find the right man after this.

Unsworth has proven to be a fine youth coach, winning the league last season with the club's under-23s, but may now be deemed too inexperienced at this level.

Four defeats from his six games in charge, and not a clean sheet in sight, has not made for a compelling audition.

Unsworth makes all the right noises about understanding the club's history and fan base, but the pressure is growing on Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright to find a manager who can turn their increasingly shambolic season around.

Line-ups

Everton

  • 33Robles
  • 43KennySubstituted forFeeneyat 69'minutes
  • 5WilliamsBooked at 43mins
  • 4Keane
  • 15MartinaBooked at 67mins
  • 54Baningime
  • 26DaviesBooked at 76mins
  • 11MirallasSubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Rooney
  • 20KlaassenSubstituted forVlasicat 62'minutes
  • 9Ramírez

Substitutes

  • 1Pickford
  • 17Gueye
  • 21Besic
  • 27Vlasic
  • 29Calvert-Lewin
  • 31Lookman
  • 48Feeney

Atalanta

  • 1Berisha
  • 3Toloi
  • 6Palomino
  • 5MasielloSubstituted forCaldaraat 61'minutes
  • 21Castagne
  • 4CristanteSubstituted forCorneliusat 82'minutes
  • 15de Roon
  • 11Freuler
  • 33HateboerSubstituted forGosensat 70'minutes
  • 29Petagna
  • 10Gomez

Substitutes

  • 8Gosens
  • 9Cornelius
  • 13Caldara
  • 27Kurtic
  • 28Mancini
  • 72Ilicic
  • 91Gollini
Referee:
Jakob Kehlet

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamAtalanta
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home9
Away22
Shots on Target
Home5
Away12
Corners
Home4
Away10
Fouls
Home14
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Everton 1, Atalanta 5.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Everton 1, Atalanta 5.

Goal!

Goal! Everton 1, Atalanta 5. Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Alejandro Gomez with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Beni Baningime.

Attempt blocked. Andrea Petagna (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marten de Roon.

Booking

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Remo Freuler (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton).

Attempt missed. Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mattia Caldara.

Attempt missed. Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Remo Freuler following a fast break.

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Rafael Toloi.

Goal!

Goal! Everton 1, Atalanta 4. Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mattia Caldara.

Goal!

Goal! Everton 1, Atalanta 3. Robin Gosens (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.

Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Tom Davies.

Robin Gosens (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Keane (Everton).

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Etrit Berisha.

Attempt saved. Sandro Ramírez (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. Andreas Cornelius replaces Bryan Cristante.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin replaces Kevin Mirallas.

Attempt saved. Andrea Petagna (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alejandro Gomez.

Booking

Tom Davies (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Remo Freuler (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Tom Davies (Everton).

Offside, Everton. Wayne Rooney tries a through ball, but Kevin Mirallas is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Everton 1, Atalanta 2. Sandro Ramírez (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin Mirallas.

Foul by José Luis Palomino (Atalanta).

Kevin Mirallas (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. Robin Gosens replaces Hans Hateboer.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Morgan Feeney replaces Jonjoe Kenny.

Attempt missed. Mattia Caldara (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alejandro Gomez with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Cuco Martina (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Rafael Toloi (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Cuco Martina (Everton).

Goal!

Goal! Everton 0, Atalanta 2. Bryan Cristante (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Alejandro Gomez with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Nikola Vlasic.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Nikola Vlasic replaces Davy Klaassen.

Marten de Roon (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Davy Klaassen (Everton).

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. Mattia Caldara replaces Andrea Masiello because of an injury.

