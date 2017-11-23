Match ends, 1. FC Köln 1, Arsenal 0.
FC Cologne 1-0 Arsenal
European Football
Arsenal have qualified for the knockout stage of the Europa League as Group H winners despite losing away to Cologne.
A penalty by Sehrou Guirassy, after the French striker had been fouled by Mathieu Debuchy, earned Cologne only their second win in 17 Bundesliga and Europa League games this season.
The closest the Gunners came to scoring was when Francis Coquelin hit the post when the game was goalless in the first half.
Arsenal have 10 points from five games, four ahead of Cologne and Red Star Belgrade, who were held to a goalless draw by Bate Borisov.
More German misery for the Gunners
Of the five defeats Arsene Wenger's side have endured this season, this was the least damaging after qualifying for the last-16 stage with two games to spare.
Yet a much-changed Gunners line-up failed to build on the afterglow of victory over neighbours Tottenham on Saturday as they suffered another loss in Germany.
They were hammered 5-1 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League in February 2017 and November 2015, as well as losing 2-0 to Borussia Dortmund in September 2014.
Wenger changed the entire starting XI from the north London derby, forward Danny Welbeck returning from a groin injury after missing the past seven games.
Arsenal's side, which featured Olivier Giroud and Jack Wilshere, had only 16 Premier League starts between them this season and it was a lacklustre performance against the Bundesliga's bottom club.
Coquelin twice went close to scoring his first goal for four years, the French midfielder fizzing a shot narrowly wide from 20 yards before another effort bounced off the foot of the Cologne post.
Teenager Nelson turns on the style
One of the few positives for Arsenal was another eye-catching display by 17-year-old Reiss Nelson.
The youngster has impressed in the Europa League and Carabao Cup this season, and he again caught the eye after replacing Calum Chambers midway through the second half.
In one sublime move, Nelson danced his way around three defenders before forcing a save from Timo Horn, who also stopped a long distance effort by Wilshere in the closing stages.
What's next?
Arsenal have three Premier League games - starting with Burnley away on Sunday (14:00 GMT) - to negotiate before they round off their Group H campaign at home to Bate Borisov on 7 December (20:05 GMT).
Line-ups
Köln
- 1Horn
- 4Sörensen
- 5MarohSubstituted forRauschat 38'minutes
- 22Meré
- 24KlünterBooked at 56mins
- 20Özcan
- 8Jojic
- 23Horn
- 15CórdobaSubstituted forOlkowskiat 56'minutes
- 13OsakoSubstituted forLehmannat 73'minutes
- 19GuirassyBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 16Olkowski
- 18Kessler
- 31Risa
- 33Lehmann
- 34Rausch
- 38Nartey
- 40Bisseck
Arsenal
- 13Ospina
- 2DebuchyBooked at 49minsSubstituted forNketiahat 84'minutes
- 4Mertesacker
- 16Holding
- 21ChambersSubstituted forNelsonat 67'minutes
- 34Coquelin
- 35El Neny
- 30Maitland-Niles
- 10Wilshere
- 23WelbeckSubstituted forIwobiat 45'minutes
- 12Giroud
Substitutes
- 17Iwobi
- 32Akpom
- 54Macey
- 61Nelson
- 62Nketiah
- 65Sheaf
- 69Willock
- Referee:
- Vladislav Bezborodov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, 1. FC Köln 1, Arsenal 0.
Foul by Jack Wilshere (Arsenal).
Pawel Olkowski (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Timo Horn.
Attempt saved. Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.
Foul by Olivier Giroud (Arsenal).
Frederik Sörensen (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jack Wilshere.
Booking
Sehrou Guirassy (1. FC Köln) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Per Mertesacker (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sehrou Guirassy (1. FC Köln).
Offside, 1. FC Köln. Konstantin Rausch tries a through ball, but Sehrou Guirassy is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah replaces Mathieu Debuchy.
Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Milos Jojic (1. FC Köln).
Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Salih Özcan (1. FC Köln).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jannes Horn (1. FC Köln) because of an injury.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jannes Horn.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jorge Meré.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Matthias Lehmann replaces Yuya Osako.
Attempt blocked. Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
Foul by Francis Coquelin (Arsenal).
Salih Özcan (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Reiss Nelson replaces Calum Chambers.
Attempt missed. Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) header from very close range is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
Attempt saved. Per Mertesacker (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Mohamed El Neny with a cross.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Lukas Klünter.
Mohamed El Neny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Milos Jojic (1. FC Köln).
Goal!
Goal! 1. FC Köln 1, Arsenal 0. Sehrou Guirassy (1. FC Köln) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Penalty conceded by Mathieu Debuchy (Arsenal) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty 1. FC Köln. Sehrou Guirassy draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Sehrou Guirassy (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Milos Jojic.
Foul by Per Mertesacker (Arsenal).
Yuya Osako (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Calum Chambers (Arsenal).