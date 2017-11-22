Liverpool request facts after fans complain about Seville stewards and police

Liverpool fans claim police were violent and that their entry to the stadium was delayed

Liverpool are investigating claims fans were subjected to violent policing and denied entry to Tuesday's Champions League draw away to Sevilla.

Fans shared stories of policing at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on social media, some claiming to have been punched.

Liverpool said accounts from supporters were "detailed and troubling".

In a statement, Uefa said: "We are aware that there were some issues at the away supporters entrances in regards to fans accessing the stadium."

European football's governing body added it had no further comment to make at this stage

Liverpool said they are "seeking to establish the facts" about fans' treatment "at the hands of the host stewards and local police force".

The club added: "The safety and security of our supporters is our paramount concern and we intend to gather all the relevant information before responding further."

Fans complained of rough treatment and being stopped from entering Sevilla's stadium before kick-off, while others claim to have had flags and possessions confiscated.

Liverpool supporter Craig Hannan tweeted: "Missed first goal despite arriving at stadium 30 minutes before, mate doesn't get in, people beat up by police, police in riot gear not letting you go to your seat pushing you anywhere. Took my bag from me, now won't let us out for me to get it."

