Yannick Bolasie: Everton winger back in training after 11 months out

Yannick Bolasie picked up the long-term injury just four months after signing for Everton

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has returned to training after 11 months out with a knee injury.

The 28-year-old suffered cruciate ligament damage in his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester United on 4 December 2016 and has since had two operations.

The DR Congo international trained with Everton's Under-23s last week before joining the senior squad on Wednesday.

The club said he received a "warm round of applause" from his team-mates on his return.

Bolasie has made 15 appearances for the club since a £25m move from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2016.