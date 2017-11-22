Checkatrade Trophy: EFL to stream matches up to quarter-finals

EFL clubs had originally agreed to stream Checkatrade Trophy games to a domestic audience from the start of the 2019/20 season.

Matches up to the quarter-finals of this season's Checkatrade Trophy will be streamed live online.

Fans will be able to watch matches via the EFL's paid-for live-streaming platform, iFollow, starting with the 16 second-round ties in December.

It is part of a trial as the EFL looks to expand its coverage with UK-based fans able to watch the Checkatrade Trophy matches for the first time.

The semi-finals and final will be shown on Sky Sports.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: "The ability to live stream EFL matches is an exciting new innovation that is already having a major impact for overseas fans of EFL clubs since we launched iFollow ahead of the 2017/18 season.

"This opportunity is being extended to UK-based fans from next season, as we develop plans to deliver live domestic streaming for any non-Saturday 3pm league and live TV games."

The matches will be free for existing subscribers but there will be a match-by-match charge for one-off customers.

The seven remaining first-round ties will be played on 28-29 November, with the second round taking place the week commencing 4 December.

Full second-round draw

Northern section

Port Vale v Shrewsbury Town

Rochdale v Doncaster Rovers

Fleetwood Town v Group F runner-up

Blackpool v Mansfield Town

Walsall v Bury

Lincoln City v Accrington Stanley

Scunthorpe United v Leicester City U21

Group F winner v Oldham Athletic

Southern section

Group C winner v Forest Green Rovers

Gillingham v Oxford United

Group D winner v AFC Wimbledon

Portsmouth v Northampton Town

MK Dons v Group D runner-up

Luton Town v Group C runner-up

Peterborough v Southend

Swansea City U21 v Charlton