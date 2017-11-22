Checkatrade Trophy: EFL to stream matches up to quarter-finals
Matches up to the quarter-finals of this season's Checkatrade Trophy will be streamed live online.
Fans will be able to watch matches via the EFL's paid-for live-streaming platform, iFollow, starting with the 16 second-round ties in December.
It is part of a trial as the EFL looks to expand its coverage with UK-based fans able to watch the Checkatrade Trophy matches for the first time.
The semi-finals and final will be shown on Sky Sports.
EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: "The ability to live stream EFL matches is an exciting new innovation that is already having a major impact for overseas fans of EFL clubs since we launched iFollow ahead of the 2017/18 season.
"This opportunity is being extended to UK-based fans from next season, as we develop plans to deliver live domestic streaming for any non-Saturday 3pm league and live TV games."
The matches will be free for existing subscribers but there will be a match-by-match charge for one-off customers.
The seven remaining first-round ties will be played on 28-29 November, with the second round taking place the week commencing 4 December.
Full second-round draw
Northern section
Port Vale v Shrewsbury Town
Rochdale v Doncaster Rovers
Fleetwood Town v Group F runner-up
Blackpool v Mansfield Town
Walsall v Bury
Lincoln City v Accrington Stanley
Scunthorpe United v Leicester City U21
Group F winner v Oldham Athletic
Southern section
Group C winner v Forest Green Rovers
Gillingham v Oxford United
Group D winner v AFC Wimbledon
Portsmouth v Northampton Town
MK Dons v Group D runner-up
Luton Town v Group C runner-up
Peterborough v Southend
Swansea City U21 v Charlton