Eastleigh: Richard Hill makes charity donation offer in fans apology

Richard Hill is in his second spell as Eastleigh manager

Eastleigh boss Richard Hill has offered to donate £500 to charity after he criticised the club's supporters for "their own poor performances".

After a 2-0 defeat by Barrow on Saturday, Hill questioned how productive booing of his side was.

The Spitfires salvaged a point in a 2-2 draw against Maidenhead on Tuesday.

"I was critical of the fans Saturday," Hill told BBC Radio Solent. "I don't think in any way, shape or form that I blamed them for the defeat."

Speaking after two goals in the last six minutes saw them come from 2-0 down to draw against Maidenhead United, Hill hoped to draw a line under the whole episode.

"If they think I was blaming them for Saturday, I wholeheartedly apologise for that," Hill said.

"It wasn't meant that way. Sometimes I have a habit of saying what I think, whatever the consequences.

"They've had their say about it and been very critical of me, which is fair enough.

"What I'm prepared to do if the fans want to, is donate £500 to a charity of their choice on the basis it's gone and forgotten and we get on with things.

"Tonight, they got behind us great from the start and at the end they've clapped the players off and it's been a long time since that's happened at home."

Eastleigh are 18th in the National League and without a win in their past four league games.