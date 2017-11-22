Ayr United face SFA Scottish Cup hearing over team lines allegation

Ian McCall's have been drawn at home to Arbroath in the fourth round

Ayr United are facing Scottish FA disciplinary action over the alleged late submitting of team lines in their Scottish Cup third-round tie.

A notice of complaint means the League One club face a hearing at Hampden on 7 December.

Ayr defeated North Superleague champions Banks O' Dee 6-2 on Saturday.

But it is alleged that they did not adhere to the rule dictating that team lines should be submitted to the referee 75 minutes before kick-off.

If found in breach of SFA rule 306, Ian McCall's club could be fined.

Ayr, who have been drawn at home to League One rivals Arbroath in the fourth round, have until Monday to respond to the charge.