Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Dundee, PSG, Motherwell, Hearts, Feyenoord, St Johnstone, Reading, Raith Rovers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Feyenoord coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst has ruled himself out of the running for the Rangers manager's job but hinted that he would be open to a future move to the club where he had a trophy-winning spell as a player. (The Herald)

Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte has been left "outraged" after excerpts of his memoirs were leaked, revealing it will include claims of corruption, sex, political plots and being offered a peerage in exchange for £250,000. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers are poised to reward Ross McCrorie, the 19-year-old central defender who has forced himself into the first team in recent weeks, and twin Robby, a goalkeeper on loan with Berwick Rangers, with new contracts. (Scottish Sun)

With first-choice Scott Bain still sidelined because of an internal disciplinary matter, Dundee have taken the towering French goalkeeper Jeremy Malherbe on trial. The 26-year-old free agent has had spells with Grenoble, Reims and, most recently, Dinamo Brest. (The Scotsman)

Reading defender Liam Moore has insisted he is happy at Madejski Stadium and said speculation linking the 24-year-old with a move to Celtic is just "part of the job". (Reading Chronicle)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Feyenoord lost to Manchester City's Pep Guardiola on Tuesday

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar, who has been involved in a series of angry flashpoints in previous meetings with Celtic, has denied he holds a personal vendetta against the side the French host in the Champions League on Wednesday - but has called for special protection from the referee. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says Champions League rivals Paris St-Germain's lavish spending made a mockery of Uefa's Financial Fair Play regulations because it was hard to argue how it could be fair. (The Times)

Manager Brendan Rodgers insists Celtic possess something even the apparently limitless resources of Paris St-Germain cannot buy - the Scottish champions' history and fan base. (The Scotsman)

Chris Cadden says Motherwell, whose tactics were highlighted by Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, are not a dirty team and the 21-year-old midfielder believes they can prove it by ending the Scottish champions' record-breaking 64-game unbeaten domestic run when the sides meet in the Scottish League Cup final. (Evening Times)

Motherwell midfielder Chris Cadden admits his achievements are overshadowed by that of Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney but is relishing coming up against his former Our Lady's High School, Motherwell, class-mate in the Scottish League Cup final. (The Scotsman)

John Hughes, sacked by Raith Rovers last season, has responded to former director Val McDermid's suggestion that his "slagging off the players in the media was incredibly destructive" and he had no ability to create team spirit by saying his record in management stands up with the best in Scottish football. (Daily Record)

Dundee trialist Jeremy Malherbe numbers Reims among his former clubs

Hearts defender Aaron Hughes says it hasn't sunk in yet that, at 38, he became the most-capped defender in the United Kingdom, beating England's World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore's 108-cap record, when he played for Northern Ireland in last week's World Cup play-off defeat by Switzerland. (Edinburgh Evening News)

St Johnstone's Aaron Comrie is likely to be sidelined for six weeks after the 20-year-old right-back, who has been keeping the experienced Richard Foster out of the team, tore his hamstring in the win over Hibernian on Saturday. (The Courier)

OTHER GOSSIP

Australia coach Michael Cheika, whose side face Scotland on Saturday, must wait to discover if he faces punishment for comments made during the Wallabies' 30-6 loss to England on Saturday as his disciplinary hearing was carried over for a second day. (The Scotsman)

In a neat rounding off of a 128-cap career, Stephen Moore, the Australia hooker and former captain, has announced he will be playing his last game of rugby on Saturday against Scotland at Murrayfield, the same stadium where he got his first start and first try 11 years ago. (The Herald)

Bradley Neil believes the success of both himself and Connor Syme in securing European Tour cards in their early 20s can be the start of Scottish golfers beginning to hit the ground running in the professional ranks on a regular basis. (The Scotsman)

John Higgins has criticised the suggestion by some of his rivals that touring on the snooker circuit is tough, saying it is nothing to his father's job on the oil rigs. (Daily Record, print edition)