Eduardo Berizzo: Sevilla coach reveals cancer following draw with Liverpool

Sevilla players and Eduardo Berizzo
Sevilla's players celebrated with their manager as they scored the equaliser against Liverpool

Sevilla have confirmed their head coach has been diagnosed with cancer after coming from 3-0 down to draw with Liverpool in the Champions League.

Spanish media say Eduardo Berizzo, who is suffering with prostate cancer, told his players at half-time in Tuesday's game at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Sevilla's players rushed to Berizzo after Guido Pizarro scored an injury-time equaliser in the 3-3 draw.

A club statement wished the 48-year-old Argentine a "speedy recovery".

It added: "The medical services of Sevilla FC report that the coach of the first team, Eduardo Berizzo, has been diagnosed with an adenocarcinoma (malignant tumour) of the prostate .

"The future examinations will allow us to decide which are the steps to follow regarding the treatment."

Berizzo was appointed head coach in the summer on a two-year deal, following a three-year stint at Celta Vigo.

Roberto Firminio scored twice and Sadio Mane added the third as Liverpool dominated the opening 45 minutes of the Group E match but their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage with a game to spare were dashed by Sevilla's stunning second-half performance.

Wissam Ben Yedder scored with a header and a penalty in the first 15 minutes of the second half before Pizarro poked in the leveller in the third of seven added minutes.

"We had to come out with a different attitude for the fans and for the boss, he made us play like that," said Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega.

