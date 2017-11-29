Match ends, Everton 4, West Ham United 0.
Everton 4-0 West Ham United
Wayne Rooney scored a stunning goal from his own half to complete a hat-trick as Everton thrashed West Ham in front of incoming manager Sam Allardyce.
The Merseysiders moved up four places to 13th in the table as Rooney latched onto Joe Hart's scrambled clearance and powered a half-volley beyond the stranded England goalkeeper and into the empty net.
Hammers manager David Moyes, who saw midfielder Manuel Lanzini's penalty saved by Jordan Pickford when West Ham trailed 2-0, was left to rue a terrible first half from the Londoners at his former club.
Rooney headed in the rebound after Hart saved his penalty for the game's opener, and swept in his second 10 minutes later after good build-up from youngsters Jonjoe Kenny and Tom Davies.
Defender Ashley Williams added the fourth late on, powering a header beyond Hart from a corner.
Everton had to withstand sustained pressure after the break when the introduction of Diafra Sakho helped West Ham rally.
But caretaker manager David Unsworth signed off his troubled eight-game spell since replacing Ronald Koeman in October with a deserved win, as his side recorded their first league clean sheet since the opening game of the season against Stoke.
Line-ups
Everton
- 1Pickford
- 43Kenny
- 30Holgate
- 5Williams
- 15Martina
- 17Gueye
- 12LennonSubstituted forLookmanat 89'minutes
- 26DaviesBooked at 53mins
- 10RooneySubstituted forBaningimeat 85'minutes
- 18SigurdssonBooked at 35mins
- 29Calvert-LewinSubstituted forVlasicat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Schneiderlin
- 9Ramírez
- 21Besic
- 27Vlasic
- 31Lookman
- 33Robles
- 54Baningime
West Ham
- 25Hart
- 5ZabaletaBooked at 26mins
- 2ReidSubstituted forRiceat 77'minutes
- 21Ogbonna
- 3Cresswell
- 14ObiangSubstituted forSakhoat 45'minutes
- 7ArnautovicSubstituted forAntonioat 62'minutes
- 8Kouyaté
- 10Lanzini
- 26Masuaku
- 20A Ayew
Substitutes
- 13Adrián
- 15Sakho
- 16Noble
- 29Martínez
- 30Antonio
- 31Fernandes
- 41Rice
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 38,242
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 4, West Ham United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Nikola Vlasic replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Foul by Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United).
Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton).
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Ademola Lookman replaces Aaron Lennon.
Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini with a cross following a corner.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Cuco Martina.
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cuco Martina (Everton).
Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Beni Baningime replaces Wayne Rooney.
Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton).
Offside, Everton. Ashley Williams tries a through ball, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin is caught offside.
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cuco Martina (Everton).
Goal!
Goal! Everton 4, West Ham United 0. Ashley Williams (Everton) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Declan Rice replaces Winston Reid because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Winston Reid (West Ham United) because of an injury.
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Winston Reid.
Attempt blocked. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonjoe Kenny.
Attempt missed. Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini following a set piece situation.
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Wayne Rooney (Everton).
Goal!
Goal! Everton 3, West Ham United 0. Wayne Rooney (Everton) right footed shot from more than 35 yards to the centre of the goal.
Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ashley Williams (Everton).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Michail Antonio replaces Marko Arnautovic.
Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton).
Penalty saved! Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty West Ham United. Diafra Sakho draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Ashley Williams (Everton) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
Attempt saved. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Tom Davies (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.