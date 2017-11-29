Everton 4-0 West Ham United

Rooney showed unerring accuracy to finish from behind the halfway line with Joe Hart stranded, and complete his first hat-trick since 2011

Wayne Rooney scored a stunning goal from his own half to complete a hat-trick as Everton thrashed West Ham in front of incoming manager Sam Allardyce.

The Merseysiders moved up four places to 13th in the table as Rooney latched onto Joe Hart's scrambled clearance and powered a half-volley beyond the stranded England goalkeeper and into the empty net.

Hammers manager David Moyes, who saw midfielder Manuel Lanzini's penalty saved by Jordan Pickford when West Ham trailed 2-0, was left to rue a terrible first half from the Londoners at his former club.

Rooney headed in the rebound after Hart saved his penalty for the game's opener, and swept in his second 10 minutes later after good build-up from youngsters Jonjoe Kenny and Tom Davies.

Defender Ashley Williams added the fourth late on, powering a header beyond Hart from a corner.

Everton had to withstand sustained pressure after the break when the introduction of Diafra Sakho helped West Ham rally.

But caretaker manager David Unsworth signed off his troubled eight-game spell since replacing Ronald Koeman in October with a deserved win, as his side recorded their first league clean sheet since the opening game of the season against Stoke.