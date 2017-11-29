Manchester City 2-1 Southampton

Raheem Sterling scored his ninth league goal of the season

Raheem Sterling's 96th-minute winner sank Southampton to give Manchester City a club-record 12th-successive Premier League victory which restores their eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Sterling had scored decisive late goals in City's previous two wins, over Feyenoord and Huddersfield, but his third strike of the week was his most dramatic of the lot, and sparked wild celebrations from City boss Pep Guardiola and his bench.

City had taken the lead at the start of the second half when Saints defender Virgil van Dijk got the final touch on Kevin de Bruyne's free-kick.

But it appeared Saints got their reward for a determined display when Romeu swept home Sofiane Boufal's pull-back with 15 minutes remaining.

Sterling, who has now scored 13 goals this season, had other ideas.

He had already seen a goal disallowed for a foul on Saints keeper Fraser Forster moments earlier, but was not to be denied - cutting in from the left, exchanging passes with De Bruyne and bending the ball past Fraser Forster.

Guardiola's side had already made the most successful start in Premier League history, with 37 points from their first 13 games.

This win saw them become the first side to reach 40 points from 14 games, and maintains the advantage of eight points over Manchester United that they had at the start of the week.

No width out left, but City find a way

Earlier this month, Guardiola said he could not play Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus together without the width of Benjamin Mendy on the left.

With Mendy a long-term absentee and Sane not fit enough to make the squad, Guardiola asked Jesus to fill in on the left against Saints, with Aguero in the middle.

David Silva, who so often sets the tempo for City's attacks, began the game on the bench and it all left City looking less than fluid going forward.

They struggled to break down a Southampton side that put 11 men behind the ball and although they still created enough chances to keep Forster busy, many of their efforts were from distance and easily saved.

Even after Van Dijk had sliced into his own net, City rarely looked like making the game safe, with misplaced passes bringing groans of frustration from their fans.

Forster's best save of the night saw him deny Jesus after Aguero sent him running clear but, for the third time in a week, City were grateful to Sterling for turning an unconvincing performance into a victory.

Man of the match

Raheem Sterling - City's hero again, after being frustrated for much of the evening. His resolve and quality secured the points, as his remarkable run of form continued.

What's next?

Manchester City play West Ham at home on Sunday (16:00 GMT KO), the first of nine games for Guardiola's side in December.

Bournemouth host south-coast rivals Southampton earlier the same day (13:30 GMT).

