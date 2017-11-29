Chelsea 1-0 Swansea City

Antonio Rudiger joined Chelsea from Roma in July for an initial fee of £29m

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was sent off but his side overcame struggling Swansea City at Stamford Bridge thanks to Antonio Rudiger's first Premier League goal.

Conte spent the whole of the second half watching from the stands after disputing referee Neil Swarbrick's decision not to award a corner when the game was goalless.

Chelsea dominated but had to wait until the 55th minute to find the breakthrough, Germany defender Rudiger heading home after N'Golo Kante's shot was deflected into his path.

Swansea offered stubborn resistance but did not have a shot on target as they fell to a fifth defeat in six Premier League games.

Chelsea remain third in the table while Swansea stay 19th, three points from safety, after a ninth league defeat in 14 games this season.

Conte loses his cool

It was a difficult night for Chelsea until Rudiger's goal and that manifested itself in Conte's frustration boiling over when he argued with the match officials shortly before the interval.

The Italian was unhappy his side had not been awarded a 43rd-minute corner after a low cross by Pedro deflected off Swansea defender Alfie Mawson and behind.

Swarbrick instead gave a goal kick and that upset the animated Conte, who had seen his side carve out chance after chance without punishing Swansea.



Chelsea forced seven corners and had six shots on target in the first 45 minutes alone, yet the Swans could head back to the dressing room on level terms.

Conte initially sat in the seats just behind the dug out before disappearing down the tunnel after Swarbrick was unhappy he was so close to the action.

With the manager banished from the touchline in the second half, Victor Moses took instructions on a piece of paper onto the pitch and passed it to team-mates when he came on as a substitute.

Will Clement reach first anniversary?

The single-goal scoreline gives the appearance of a close contest, but Chelsea dominated throughout without being able to convert their numerous chances into more than just a solitary goal.

While the hosts had 21 shots, Swansea managed just two throughout the 90 minutes as they fell to a 17th defeat in 32 Premier League games since Paul Clement took charge in January on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 45-year-old had stated prior to last weekend that he did not expect to be sacked if the Swans lost to Bournemouth on Saturday.

That game ended in a goalless draw and the Swans, who have scored just seven league goals, never seriously looked like adding to that tally against Chelsea.

They have now gone 428 minutes since finding the net in the Premier League, and but for Lukasz Fabianski they would have suffered a bigger defeat.

The former Arsenal keeper produced superb saves to twice deny Alvaro Morata, the Spain striker's volley and then a header being pushed over.

Having steered the Swans away from relegation trouble in the second half of last season, this was Swansea's ninth defeat in 14 games.

Swansea's bid for a goal was not helped by their on-loan striker Tammy Abraham, scorer of four of their seven goals, being unavailable against his parent club.

Wilfried Bony captained the visitors yet he remains without a Premier League goal since October 2016, while Renato Sanches was substituted at half-time after a disappointing display by the Bayern Munich loan signing.

Critical December for Blues

This result brought down the curtain on an unbeaten November for the Blues - yet they end the month even further behind leaders Manchester City.

Conte's team were fourth in the table four weeks ago, nine points off Pep Guardiola's side.

Despite beating Manchester United, West Brom and Swansea, and drawing away to Liverpool, Chelsea start December third in the table but 11 points off the lead.

However December looks like being a month when the champions could make a dent in City's handsome lead - if the pace-setters drop any points.

Conte's side have seven league games against sides in the bottom half - Newcastle (home), West Ham (away), Huddersfield (away), Southampton (home), Everton (away), Brighton (home) and Stoke (home) - before the end of the year.

Man of the match - Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea)

Lukasz Fabianski was the reason Chelsea did not win by a more handsome margin. Swansea's Poland keeper was excellent throughout and his two saves from Alvaro Morata were outstanding

