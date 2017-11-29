Arsenal 5-0 Huddersfield Town

Mesut Ozil had a hand in three goals in a single Premier League game for the first time in his career

Mesut Ozil inspired Arsenal to a dominant victory over Huddersfield as the Gunners maintained their perfect home record in the Premier League this season.

The midfielder, back in the side after recovering from injury, scored one goal and provided two assists as the hosts made it seven wins from seven at the Emirates.

Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal an early lead with a confident finish after being put through by Aaron Ramsey's clever flick.

The visitors went close to an equaliser when Petr Cech pushed Steve Mounie's shot onto the bar not long after the restart.

But Arsenal scored three goals in four minutes to end Huddersfield's hopes of getting a surprise result.

Ozil played a one-two with Alexis Sanchez before the former teed up substitute Olivier Giroud to convert from six yards out.

Soon after, Sanchez made it three with a volley from Ozil's lofted pass.

Ozil capped a superb individual display with a goal, placing the ball beyond Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl after being put through by Ramsey, before Giroud's close-range finish in the final minutes completed the rout.

Arsenal, who remain fourth, host second-placed Manchester United on Saturday, while Huddersfield drop to 14th.

Arsenal's superb home run continues

The Gunners had won their 11 previous Premier League games on home soil prior to the visit of Huddersfield, a run stretching back to April.

Against a side that had not won away from home since the opening game of the season, win number 12 for the hosts always seemed likely, a view that was only enhanced when Lacazette struck after just three minutes.

The early goal hinted at a long night for the visitors, but Arsenal - initially - failed to build on it. They laboured for more than an hour against a disciplined Terriers side, misplacing passes in defence and leaving gaps that more clinical sides than Huddersfield would have exploited.

But when the second goal arrived on 68 minutes, the Huddersfield defence wilted and, with Giroud also hitting the post and Sanchez shooting over from close range, the win could have been even more comprehensive.

The victory for Arsenal, who have now scored 20 goals in seven home games and conceded just four, sets them up nicely for the visit of Jose Mourinho's side this weekend. Should the Gunners win that game then they will move to within a point of United.

"We wanted to take advantage of being at home and we did that again," said Ramsey after the game.

"It is another three points and now we can go into the Manchester United game at the weekend full of confidence. Hopefully it will be a very successful week for us."

Terriers showed fight, but lack of bite a concern

Huddersfield deservedly earned plaudits for giving Premier League leaders Manchester City a scare on Sunday, with only Raheem Sterling's fortuitous goal in the closing stages denying the Terriers a point.

Against a side boasting such a formidable home record, and with a trip to Everton coming up on Saturday, David Wagner perhaps saw this weekend's game as the more winnable of the two fixtures this week, a view reinforced by the fact he made six changes for the trip to Arsenal.

To Huddersfield's credit, they competed well after falling behind and arguably should have been level long before Giroud doubled the Gunners' lead.

Collin Quaner, making his first Premier League start, was let down by poor control when he was through on goal in the first half, before the forward's low drive was well held by Cech. Chris Lowe also hit the side-netting with a free-kick.

But it is now more than 10 hours without an away goal for Huddersfield, who have hit the back of the net just nine times all season. Only the bottom two sides in the Premier League have scored fewer.

Man of the match - Mesut Ozil

Just as Huddersfield were threatening to get an equaliser, Mesut Ozil took control with a majestic four-minute display in which he got two assists and a goal. A game-changing performance

What they said

Huddersfield boss David Wagner, speaking to BBC Sport: "If you are to get something out of these games you have to put our opponents under pressure and score. Goals change games.

"It isn't a surprise it is getting difficult in the Premier League, it was difficult from the beginning. I think we can still be satisfied with the position we are in at the moment. To lose against Arsenal as Huddersfield Town away from home, it isn't a surprise.

"We have learnt from our experiences on Sunday and today. We have had two defeats, they probably shouldn't be a surprise to anybody but we learn from these defeats and we are mentally strong enough to put this behind us."

What next?

Arsenal host Manchester United on Saturday (17:30 GMT) while Huddersfield are on the road again on the same day as they head to Everton (15:00 GMT) in what is set to be Sam Allardyce's first game as Toffees boss.