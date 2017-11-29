Match ends, Rangers 3, Aberdeen 0.
Rangers 3-0 Aberdeen
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Rangers climbed into third place in the Premiership with a win over 10-man Aberdeen that closed the gap on the Pittodrie side to three points.
James Tavernier opened the scoring from the spot after six minutes after Jason Holt was felled by Greg Tansey.
Carlos Pena added the second before half-time on his return to the starting line-up.
Tavernier wrapped up the win with a third, despite appearing to be offside, before Ryan Christie was dismissed.
Rangers also had a first-half effort ruled out for offside, when Josh Windass converted Ross McCrorie's through ball.
The victory ended a run of back-to-back defeats for the home side, and was also chastening for an Aberdeen team looking to strengthen their grasp on second place under manager Derek McInnes, who continues to be linked with the managerial vacancy at Ibrox.
It was Rangers' caretaker boss Graeme Murty who won the tactical battle though, lining up with a midfield diamond - Pena played in the hole behind attackers Kenny Miller and Windass - that confounded Aberdeen.
The visitors deployed a back three, and Rangers took full advantage of the spaces left in the final third as well as an off night for Tansey.
The midfielder was reckless as he threw himself into a challenge on Holt inside the penalty area, catching the Rangers midfielder and prompting referee Andrew Dallas to point to the spot. Tavernier converted the spot kick with cool precision.
Aberdeen were out of sorts, and Pena drew a fine save from Lewis with a shot from distance, then Windass thought he had doubled the advantage after converting a clever pass from McCrorie, only to be flagged offside.
The visitors' relief was brief. Two minutes later, Holt burst into the space in the right channel between Aberdeen's centre-backs and wing backs, and crossed for Pena to sweep the ball into the net for his fifth goal in 10 games.
Rangers had to be resilient, and Tavernier was in the right place at the right time to clear from the goal-line after Scott McKenna and then Andrew Considine tried to bundle in Christie's free-kick.
McInnes didn't wait until half-time to make a change, replacing Tansey with Gary Mackay-Steven and switching to a back four.
The substitute almost made an immediate impact, scurrying into the box despite stumbling over contact from Tavernier, then kicking the ground before the ball as he tried to shoot.
His effort went wide, and Mackay-Steven was then booked for his angry reaction to Dallas at being denied a spot kick.
Aberdeen saw more of the ball after the break, but were restricted to half chances as Rangers held their ground. Christie tried his luck from distance, but his shot with the outside of his left foot was straight at Wes Foderingham,
The home side extended their advantage when Windass swept a cross into the box and Tavernier converted from inside the six-yard box, although the full-back looked to be in an offside position when the ball was crossed.
Aberdeen's misery was compounded by Christie's dismissal late on, being shown a second yellow card for bringing McCrorie down from behind.
The sides meet again at Pittodrie on Sunday, with Aberdeen looking to bounce back, and Rangers seeking the three points that would draw them level with their opponents in the table.
Line-ups
Rangers
- 1Foderingham
- 2Tavernier
- 22Bruno AlvesBooked at 65mins
- 6Wilson
- 3John
- 40McCrorieBooked at 38mins
- 8Jack
- 23HoltBooked at 57mins
- 27PeñaSubstituted forCandeiasat 68'minutes
- 11WindassSubstituted forHardieat 89'minutes
- 9MillerSubstituted forHerreraat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 15Herrera
- 17Hodson
- 19Kranjcar
- 21Candeias
- 24Bates
- 25Alnwick
- 31Hardie
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 2Logan
- 14ArnasonSubstituted forStewartat 78'minutes
- 19McKenna
- 4Considine
- 16TanseySubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 43'minutesBooked at 44minsSubstituted forRooneyat 83'minutes
- 5O'ConnorBooked at 18mins
- 3ShinnieBooked at 33mins
- 22ChristieBooked at 84mins
- 83May
- 7McLean
Substitutes
- 6Reynolds
- 8Stewart
- 9Rooney
- 10Maynard
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 18Ball
- 20Rogers
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
- Attendance:
- 48,647
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home24
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 3, Aberdeen 0.
Foul by Daniel Candeias (Rangers).
Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stevie May (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Ryan Hardie replaces Josh Windass.
Eduardo Herrera (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott McKenna (Aberdeen).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Ryan Christie (Aberdeen) for a bad foul.
Ross McCrorie (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Christie (Aberdeen).
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Eduardo Herrera replaces Kenny Miller.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Adam Rooney replaces Gary Mackay-Steven because of an injury.
Foul by Daniel Candeias (Rangers).
Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gary Mackay-Steven (Aberdeen).
Ryan Jack (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Christie (Aberdeen).
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Greg Stewart replaces Kári Arnason.
Foul by Jason Holt (Rangers).
Kári Arnason (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Jack (Rangers).
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Kári Arnason.
Foul by Kenny Miller (Rangers).
Kári Arnason (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 3, Aberdeen 0. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Windass.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Daniel Candeias replaces Carlos Peña.
Bruno Alves (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott McKenna (Aberdeen).
Foul by Ryan Jack (Rangers).
Gary Mackay-Steven (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Carlos Peña (Rangers).
Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Bruno Alves (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bruno Alves (Rangers).
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.