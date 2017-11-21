Wednesday's gossip

Express
The back page of Tuesday's Daily Express
iSport
"Indefensible", says iSport after Liverpool let a three-goal lead slip at Sevilla
Daily Mail
Wednesday's Daily Mail leads on Raheem Sterling's winner for Manchester City
Guardian
"Klopp's calamity" says Wednesday's Guardian
Mirror
And Liverpool's collapse in Spain makes the Daily Mirror's lead too

