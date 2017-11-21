Wednesday's gossip 21 Nov From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/42075457 Read more about sharing. The back page of Tuesday's Daily Express "Indefensible", says iSport after Liverpool let a three-goal lead slip at Sevilla Wednesday's Daily Mail leads on Raheem Sterling's winner for Manchester City "Klopp's calamity" says Wednesday's Guardian And Liverpool's collapse in Spain makes the Daily Mirror's lead too