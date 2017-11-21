Champions League - Group F
Napoli3Shakhtar Donetsk0

Napoli v Shakhtar Donetsk

Line-ups

Napoli

  • 25ReinaBooked at 85mins
  • 11MaggioBooked at 25mins
  • 33Albiol
  • 21ChirichesBooked at 77mins
  • 23Hysaj
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forSilva Duarteat 86'minutes
  • 42Diawara
  • 17HamsikSubstituted forRogat 77'minutes
  • 7Callejón
  • 14Mertens
  • 24InsigneSubstituted forMarques Loureiroat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 6Silva Duarte
  • 8Frello Filho
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 22Sepe
  • 30Rog
  • 37Ounas

Shakhtar Donetsk

  • 30Pyatov
  • 2Butko
  • 18Ordets
  • 44Rakitskiy
  • 31IsmailyBooked at 78mins
  • 8Fred
  • 6StepanenkoSubstituted forLourencoat 70'minutes
  • 11MarlosSubstituted forDentinhoat 79'minutes
  • 7Taison
  • 10Bernard
  • 19FerreyraBooked at 85mins

Substitutes

  • 5Khotcholava
  • 9Dentinho
  • 21Lourenco
  • 26Shevchenko
  • 66de Azevedo
  • 74Kovalenko
  • 99Blanco
Referee:
Damir Skomina
Attendance:
10,573

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamShakhtar Donetsk
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Napoli 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Napoli 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0.

Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bogdan Butko (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Allan (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amadou Diawara.

Foul by Marko Rog (Napoli).

Facundo Ferreyra (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Ivan Ordets.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Mário Rui replaces Piotr Zielinski.

Booking

José Reina (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Facundo Ferreyra (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Raúl Albiol (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Facundo Ferreyra (Shakhtar Donetsk).

José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Facundo Ferreyra (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Goal!

Goal! Napoli 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0. Dries Mertens (Napoli) header from very close range to the top right corner following a corner.

Attempt saved. Raúl Albiol (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Ivan Ordets.

Attempt blocked. Marko Rog (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dries Mertens.

Goal!

Goal! Napoli 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 0. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens.

Substitution

Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Dentinho replaces Marlos.

Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

Booking

Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces Marek Hamsik.

Booking

Vlad Chiriches (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Vlad Chiriches (Napoli).

Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Bogdan Butko.

Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Yaroslav Rakitskiy.

Attempt blocked. Allan (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Allan.

Foul by Christian Maggio (Napoli).

Bernard (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Alan Patrick replaces Taras Stepanenko.

Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dries Mertens.

Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd4400101912
2FC Basel42028536
3CSKA Moscow420258-36
4Benfica4004110-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG44001701712
2Bayern Munich43018449
3Celtic4103410-63
4Anderlecht4004015-150

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma42208448
2Chelsea421111747
3Atl Madrid403123-13
4FK Qarabag402229-72

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona431071610
2Juventus42115507
3Sporting411256-14
4Olympiakos401338-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool5230166109
2Sevilla5221111108
3Spartak Moscow51319636
4NK Maribor5023215-132

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City55001331015
2Shakhtar Donetsk530278-19
3Napoli520310916
4Feyenoord5005313-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas532094511
2FC Porto521210827
3RB Leipzig52129907
4Monaco5023411-72

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham5410124813
2Real Madrid5311145910
3B Dortmund5023510-52
4Apoel Nicosia5023214-122
View full Champions League tables

