Champions League - Group G
Monaco1RB Leipzig4

Monaco v RB Leipzig

Line-ups

Monaco

  • 1Subasic
  • 24Raggi
  • 25Glik
  • 5de Jesus NascimentoBooked at 46mins
  • 6de Oliveira MoraesBooked at 85mins
  • 17Tielemans
  • 2TavaresBooked at 49mins
  • 14Balde DiaoSubstituted forDiakhabyat 60'minutes
  • 8João MoutinhoBooked at 37minsSubstituted forCarrilloat 83'minutes
  • 20Rony LopesSubstituted forGhezzalat 67'minutes
  • 9Falcao

Substitutes

  • 4Kongolo
  • 7Ghezzal
  • 11Carrillo
  • 15Diakhaby
  • 16Benaglio
  • 35N'Doram
  • 38Touré

RB Leipzig

  • 32Gulácsi
  • 16Klostermann
  • 4Orban
  • 5Upamecano
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 44Kampl
  • 8Keita
  • 7SabitzerSubstituted forDemmeat 35'minutes
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forLaimerat 79'minutes
  • 9PoulsenBooked at 84mins
  • 11WernerSubstituted forTué Na Bangnaat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
  • 6Konaté
  • 17Tué Na Bangna
  • 27Laimer
  • 28Mvogo
  • 29Augustin
  • 31Demme
Referee:
Alberto Undiano Mallenco
Attendance:
9,029

Match Stats

Home TeamMonacoAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Monaco 1, RB Leipzig 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Monaco 1, RB Leipzig 4.

Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).

Guido Carrillo (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Adama Diakhaby (Monaco) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rachid Ghezzal following a set piece situation.

Foul by Willi Orban (RB Leipzig).

Rachid Ghezzal (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Kevin Kampl tries a through ball, but Bruma is caught offside.

Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).

Guido Carrillo (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).

Youri Tielemans (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) because of an injury.

Booking

Jorge (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jorge (Monaco).

Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Falcao (Monaco).

Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Fabinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Guido Carrillo replaces João Moutinho.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Danijel Subasic.

Attempt blocked. Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Kamil Glik.

Attempt blocked. Bruma (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Kampl.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Konrad Laimer replaces Emil Forsberg.

Attempt missed. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bruma.

Attempt missed. João Moutinho (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Fabinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dayotchanculle Upamecano (RB Leipzig).

Youri Tielemans (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig).

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Marcel Halstenberg.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Marcel Halstenberg.

João Moutinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).

Offside, RB Leipzig. Emil Forsberg tries a through ball, but Yussuf Poulsen is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Rachid Ghezzal replaces Rony Lopes.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd4400101912
2FC Basel42028536
3CSKA Moscow420258-36
4Benfica4004110-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG44001701712
2Bayern Munich43018449
3Celtic4103410-63
4Anderlecht4004015-150

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma42208448
2Chelsea421111747
3Atl Madrid403123-13
4FK Qarabag402229-72

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona431071610
2Juventus42115507
3Sporting411256-14
4Olympiakos401338-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool5230166109
2Sevilla5221111108
3Spartak Moscow51319636
4NK Maribor5023215-132

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City55001331015
2Shakhtar Donetsk530278-19
3Napoli520310916
4Feyenoord5005313-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas532094511
2FC Porto521210827
3RB Leipzig52129907
4Monaco5023411-72

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham5410124813
2Real Madrid5311145910
3B Dortmund5023510-52
4Apoel Nicosia5023214-122
View full Champions League tables

