Match ends, Monaco 1, RB Leipzig 4.
Monaco v RB Leipzig
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
Monaco
- 1Subasic
- 24Raggi
- 25Glik
- 5de Jesus NascimentoBooked at 46mins
- 6de Oliveira MoraesBooked at 85mins
- 17Tielemans
- 2TavaresBooked at 49mins
- 14Balde DiaoSubstituted forDiakhabyat 60'minutes
- 8João MoutinhoBooked at 37minsSubstituted forCarrilloat 83'minutes
- 20Rony LopesSubstituted forGhezzalat 67'minutes
- 9Falcao
Substitutes
- 4Kongolo
- 7Ghezzal
- 11Carrillo
- 15Diakhaby
- 16Benaglio
- 35N'Doram
- 38Touré
RB Leipzig
- 32Gulácsi
- 16Klostermann
- 4Orban
- 5Upamecano
- 23Halstenberg
- 44Kampl
- 8Keita
- 7SabitzerSubstituted forDemmeat 35'minutes
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forLaimerat 79'minutes
- 9PoulsenBooked at 84mins
- 11WernerSubstituted forTué Na Bangnaat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
- 6Konaté
- 17Tué Na Bangna
- 27Laimer
- 28Mvogo
- 29Augustin
- 31Demme
- Referee:
- Alberto Undiano Mallenco
- Attendance:
- 9,029
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Monaco 1, RB Leipzig 4.
Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).
Guido Carrillo (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Adama Diakhaby (Monaco) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rachid Ghezzal following a set piece situation.
Foul by Willi Orban (RB Leipzig).
Rachid Ghezzal (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Kevin Kampl tries a through ball, but Bruma is caught offside.
Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).
Guido Carrillo (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).
Youri Tielemans (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) because of an injury.
Booking
Jorge (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jorge (Monaco).
Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Falcao (Monaco).
Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fabinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Guido Carrillo replaces João Moutinho.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Danijel Subasic.
Attempt blocked. Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Kamil Glik.
Attempt blocked. Bruma (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Kampl.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Konrad Laimer replaces Emil Forsberg.
Attempt missed. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bruma.
Attempt missed. João Moutinho (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Fabinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dayotchanculle Upamecano (RB Leipzig).
Youri Tielemans (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig).
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Marcel Halstenberg.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Marcel Halstenberg.
João Moutinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).
Offside, RB Leipzig. Emil Forsberg tries a through ball, but Yussuf Poulsen is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Rachid Ghezzal replaces Rony Lopes.